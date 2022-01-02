Brooks Koepka makes bold Antonio Brown prediction after NFL star's bizarre outburst

Antonio Brown’s sudden and bizarre departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday prompted one bold prediction from golf superstar Brooks Koepka.

Koepka, who has won four major titles and finished tied for second place at the 2019 Masters, tweeted after the incident fans might be able to see the NFL wide receiver in a ring rather than on the field next.

"Hot take: AB will fight a Paul brother before the year is over," Koepka wrote.

Brown took off his gear and threw some of it to the crowd at MetLife Stadium as the Buccaneers were in the midst of a comeback victory over the New York Jets. As he went back to the locker room, he cut across the end zone, tried to get the crowd amped up and then threw fans the peace sign.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said Brown was off the team following the ordeal.

"He is no longer a Buc. Alright, that’s the end of the story. Let’s talk about the guys that went out there and won the game," Arians said.

Tampa Bay took a chance on Brown in the middle of the 2020 season after he was suspended for eight games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. He was suspended for three games earlier this season because he submitted a fake coronavirus vaccination card.

The outburst could cost Brown over $1 million after missing out on incentives for hitting certain milestones this season. According to Spotrac, he needed eight more receptions, 55 more receiving yards and another receiving touchdown to hit three separate bonuses that would have earned him $333,000 each.