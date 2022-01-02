Expand / Collapse search
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Brooks Koepka makes bold Antonio Brown prediction after NFL star's bizarre outburst

Brown left the Bucs in the middle of their win over the Jets on Sunday

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Antonio Brown’s sudden and bizarre departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday prompted one bold prediction from golf superstar Brooks Koepka.

Koepka, who has won four major titles and finished tied for second place at the 2019 Masters, tweeted after the incident fans might be able to see the NFL wide receiver in a ring rather than on the field next.

FILE - In this June 19, 2021, file photo, Brooks Koepka studies the second green during the third round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

"Hot take: AB will fight a Paul brother before the year is over," Koepka wrote.

Brown took off his gear and threw some of it to the crowd at MetLife Stadium as the Buccaneers were in the midst of a comeback victory over the New York Jets. As he went back to the locker room, he cut across the end zone, tried to get the crowd amped up and then threw fans the peace sign.

ANTONIO BROWN STORMS OFF FIELD DURING GAME, COACH SAYS 'HE IS NO LONGER A BUC'

Jan 2, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) on the field before the game against the New York Jets during the second half at MetLife Stadium.  (Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said Brown was off the team following the ordeal.

"He is no longer a Buc. Alright, that’s the end of the story. Let’s talk about the guys that went out there and won the game," Arians said.

Tampa Bay took a chance on Brown in the middle of the 2020 season after he was suspended for eight games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. He was suspended for three games earlier this season because he submitted a fake coronavirus vaccination card.

Jan 2, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) slaps hands with wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) after a touchdown reception during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. (Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

The outburst could cost Brown over $1 million after missing out on incentives for hitting certain milestones this season. According to Spotrac, he needed eight more receptions, 55 more receiving yards and another receiving touchdown to hit three separate bonuses that would have earned him $333,000 each.

