Broncos rookie Tim Tebow active, serving as No. 2 QB for season opener against hometown team

Rookie Tim Tebow is active for Denver's season opener in his hometown.

Tebow, who grew up in Jacksonville and starred at Florida, will serve as the team's backup quarterback behind Kyle Orton. The Broncos have used Tebow in short-yardage and goal-line packages during the preseason, so he could see snaps in those situations against the Jaguars.

Tebow completed 64 percent of his passes for 344 yards and two touchdowns in the preseason. He also threw two interceptions.

Brady Quinn was among Denver's inactives. He was listed as the team's No. 3 quarterback.