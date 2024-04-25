Expand / Collapse search
NFL Draft

Broncos make Bo Nix sixth QB taken in first 12 picks of NFL Draft

This year's draft has already made QB history

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
Some NFL Draft history was made in Detroit Thursday night when the Denver Broncos took Oregon quarterback Bo Nix with the No. 12 overall pick. 

Nix was the sixth quarterback taken in the first round, making it the fewest number of picks by which that many signal-callers were selected in NFL Draft history

The stunner was Michael Penix Jr. being selected by the Atlanta Falcons. But after the Minnesota Vikings traded with the New York Jets to land J.J. McCarthy at No. 10, the Broncos and head coach Sean Payton got Nix. 

Bo Nix look on field

Quarterback Bo Nix of the Oregon Ducks walks off the field during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl against the Liberty Flames at State Farm Stadium Jan. 1, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Nix will be in a quarterback room that includes Jarrett Stidham, Ben DiNucci and the recently-acquired Zach Wilson, who the Jets traded to Denver earlier this week.  

It's a crowded room, and it will be up to Payton how much of a quarterback battle this will be. 

The Broncos didn't want to be in the position of taking a quarterback in this year's draft when they traded for Russell Wilson with the Seattle Seahawks two seasons ago. However, that marriage didn't last long. Denver released him and eat tons of dead cap money to make way for a new era at quarterback. 

Can Nix solidify the quarterback of the future role in year one? Or will he need time to develop in Payton's system at Mile High? 

Bo Nix looks on at Combine

Bo Nix of Oregon warms up during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Nix began his collegiate career at Auburn, where he played three seasons but never really shined with the Tigers. He transferred to Oregon in 2022, and after 13 games, he set career highs in yards (3,593), touchdowns (29) and completion percentage (71.9). 

But 2023 was easily his best year. He broke out for 4,509 yards with 45 touchdowns and a 77.4% completion rate. 

The Broncos hope Nix can continue playing at that level, and he has some weapons to work with. 

Courtland Sutton is the top wide receiver on the squad, and they added Josh Reynolds. They could also make moves later in the draft to bring in more offensive firepower. 

Bo Nix smiles at NFL Combine

Bo Nix of Oregon participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium March 2, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Before Nix can even imagine what those connections will be like, he must first win the quarterback competition that is sure to ensue in Denver. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.