©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Broncos LB Von Miller gets Super Bowl 50 helmet returned to him by FBI

By Nunzio Ingrassia | FoxSports
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2016, file photo, Denver Broncos' Von Miller (58) celebrates with teammates in the fourth quarter of the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game in Santa Clara, Calif. Von Miller has his Super Bowl 50 helmet back. The FBI retrieved his helmet from Mexican authorities who also recovered Tom Brady's two Super Bowl jerseys in Mexico City last month. Special agents Brian Schmitt, Melissa Tallman and Clint Judd delivered the helmet to Miller at the UC Heath Center on Wednesday, April 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)

The FBI has solved another Super Bowl mystery, returning Von Millers Super Bowl 50 helmet back to the Denver Broncos star on Wednesday. Last month, authorities tracked down the man who took Millers helmet along with Tom Bradys jerseys from the Patriots past two Super Bowl victories.

I just want to thank the FBI and Mexican authorities for getting it back and working on it, Miller said, via Pro Football Talk. I dont know how you can find one helmet in the world like that. Its really incredible.

Ironically, Miller hadn't even known the helmet he wore during his Super Bowl MVP performance had gone missing until recently. Miller had two strip-sacks of Cam Newton to help the Broncos beat the Panthers 24-10 in 2016.

"Honestly, I didn't even know my helmet was missing. That's how crazy last year was," Miller said recently. "But we had the best of the best, the finest investigators on the whole ordeal, and they were able to find … Tom's jerseys, and they were able to find my helmet, as well. So, hats off to those guys."

