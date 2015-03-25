Broncos LB Miller has torn ACL

Englewood, CO (SportsNetwork.com) - The Denver Broncos will try to make another run without one of their best defensive players.

This run would include the playoffs.

Broncos linebacker Von Miller has a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will miss the rest of the season, delivering a blow to a team with Super Bowl aspirations that just wrapped up a first-round bye.

Miller was hurt on a non-impact play in the first quarter of Sunday's win over the Houston Texans and an MRI on Monday revealed the torn ACL, Broncos coach John Fox said.

Fox said recovery time for the injury is usually between six and nine months and that Miller "should be ready for camp next season."

"It's a blow," Fox said. "Our guys will deal with it."

They have experience.

Miller served a six-game suspension at the start of the season for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy and the Broncos won all six games.

They lost their star pass rusher not on a hit, but on a seemingly innocuous play.

Miller went down clutching his knee after his leg bent awkwardly as he was blocked by Texans tight end Ryan Griffin at the line. Conflicting reports on Sunday had the Broncos hopeful Miller would be OK, and fearing the worst.

"You always have hope," said Fox.

Miller played just eight games this season, compiling 34 tackles and five sacks.

The Broncos (12-3) beat the Texans 37-13 to clinch the AFC West title and a first-round bye in the playoffs. They finish the regular season Sunday at Oakland.