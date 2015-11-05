Broncos-Colts Capsule

DENVER (7-0) at INDIANAPOLIS (3-5)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE - Broncos by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Denver 5-2, Colts 3-5

SERIES RECORD - Tied 12-12

LAST MEETING - Colts beat Broncos 24-13, Jan. 11, 2015 in AFC divisional playoffs

LAST WEEK - Broncos beat Packers 29-10; Colts lost to Panthers 29-26, OT

AP PRO32 RANKING - Broncos No. 2 (tie), Colts No. 18

BRONCOS OFFENSE - OVERALL (17), RUSH (26), PASS (13).

BRONCOS DEFENSE - OVERALL (1), RUSH (4), PASS (1).

COLTS OFFENSE - OVERALL (16), RUSH (24), PASS (14).

COLTS DEFENSE - OVERALL (29), RUSH (28), PASS (27T).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Broncos are 7-0 for second time in franchise history and are one of nine teams since 1970 merger to allow no first-quarter points through first seven games. ... Peyton Manning returns to Indy with chance to break Brett Favre's records for most regular-season wins (186) and yards passing (71,838). Manning needs 284 yards to become NFL's career leader. ... Manning is 1-2 vs. former team, losing only other visit to Lucas Oil Stadium in 2013. ... TE Vernon Davis could make Broncos' debut after being acquired in Monday's trade. His brother, Vontae, is Colts cornerback. ... Gary Kubiak is fourth coach since merger to win first seven games with team, but is 1-12 all-time as head coach or assistant coach vs. Colts. ... Denver has allowed five sacks in last six games. ... OLB DeMarcus Ware needs one sack to tie John Abraham (133 1/2) for 10th in NFL history. ... WR Demaryius Thomas can break Rod Smith's franchise record for 100-yard games (31). ... Colts coach Chuck Pagano is Colorado native. ... Indy is 3-0 vs. AFC South, 0-5 against all other divisions. ... Colts have lost three straight for first time since Pagano arrived in 2012. ... QB Andrew Luck has league-high 12 interceptions despite missing two games. His next TD pass will be No. 100. ... Frank Gore needs 107 yards rushing to pass Fred Taylor (11,695) for No. 11 on NFL's all-time list. ... Andre Johnson needs 15 yards receiving to pass Hall of Famer Cris Carter (13,899) for No. 11 all-time and 48 yards to pass Steve Smith Sr. (13,932) for 10th. ... Fantasy Tip: Manning has six TDs and one interception in three games vs. Indy.

---

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-NFL