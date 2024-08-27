Brittany Mahomes fires off another cryptic post amid social media controversy

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes, posted a cryptic message on her social media following the controversy over her liking an Instagram post from former President Trump.

Mahomes was criticized over the social media controversy. The post she appeared to like outlined the "2024 GOP platform" from Aug. 13. She criticized the "haters" amid the backlash and late Monday offered another cryptic Instagram post on her Stories.

The post came from preacher Shanae Pruitt.

"Contrary to the tone of the world today…

"You can disagree with someone, and still love them. You have differing views, and still be kind."

Mahomes has never espoused political views one way or the other.

The Daily Mail reported that Mahomes wrote in September 2017 that Trump had "offended waaaay too many people." It wasn’t clear what the tweet in question referred to, but it came at the height of Trump’s criticism of NFL players who knelt during the national anthem in protest of racial injustice.

Patrick Mahomes donated $500 to the NFL Players Association’s political action committee, according to Open Secrets. The NFLPA donated $45,000 to Democrats and $35,000 to Republicans, the site says.

The Chiefs quarterback said in an interview with Time magazine that he wasn’t going to endorse a candidate.

"I don’t want to pressure anyone to vote for a certain president," he told the outlet. "I want people to use their voice, whoever they believe in. I want them to do the research."