Kansas City Chiefs

Brittany Mahomes fires off another cryptic post amid social media controversy

Mahomes appeared to like a post from former President Trump

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes, posted a cryptic message on her social media following the controversy over her liking an Instagram post from former President Trump.

Mahomes was criticized over the social media controversy. The post she appeared to like outlined the "2024 GOP platform" from Aug. 13. She criticized the "haters" amid the backlash and late Monday offered another cryptic Instagram post on her Stories.

Brittany Mahomes in 2024

Brittany Mahomes arrives on the red carpet prior to the Chiefs Super Bowl ceremony at Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art on June 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Fernando Leon/Getty Images)

The post came from preacher Shanae Pruitt.

"Contrary to the tone of the world today…

"You can disagree with someone, and still love them. You have differing views, and still be kind."

Mahomes has never espoused political views one way or the other. 

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes pose for a photo

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany pose for a photo on the red carpet on June 13, 2024, in Kansas City. (Denny Medley-USA Today Sports)

The Daily Mail reported that Mahomes wrote in September 2017 that Trump had "offended waaaay too many people." It wasn’t clear what the tweet in question referred to, but it came at the height of Trump’s criticism of NFL players who knelt during the national anthem in protest of racial injustice.

Patrick Mahomes donated $500 to the NFL Players Association’s political action committee, according to Open Secrets. The NFLPA donated $45,000 to Democrats and $35,000 to Republicans, the site says.

The Chiefs quarterback said in an interview with Time magazine that he wasn’t going to endorse a candidate.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes at Wimbledon

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes attend the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on July 5, 2024, in London. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

"I don’t want to pressure anyone to vote for a certain president," he told the outlet. "I want people to use their voice, whoever they believe in. I want them to do the research."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.