British Olympian Geoff Capes, former World's Strongest Man, dead at 75

Geoff Capes, a British shot putter, has died. He was 75. British Athletics confirmed Capes' death.

Details surrounding the death were not immediately made available.

"The family of Geoffrey Capes would like to announce his sad passing today, 23rd October," the Capes family said in a statement obtained by the BBC.

Capes was a three-time Olympian who won the World’s Strongest Man competition twice in the 1980s.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He represented Britain at the Olympics three times, in 1972, 1976 and 1980. His had his best performance at the 1980 Games, finishing in fifth place.

He won gold in the shot put in the Commonwealth Games in 1974 and 1978, and he set the British record with a throw of 21.68 meters in 1980. That remains the longest ratified throw by a Briton.

GREG LANDRY, LIONS GREAT AND FORMER NFL COACH, DEAD AT 77

Tessa Sanderson, who became an Olympic javelin champion in 1984, described Capes as a "great person and a giant of an athlete."

Capes, a former police officer, was crowned the World's Strongest Man in 1983 and 1985.

Capes' athletic achievements were also featured on the British television show "Superstars." Capes and other competitors went head-to-head in events they did not normally compete in. Capes earned a second-place finish in the competition in 1977.

Capes made frequent appearances in advertisements and television programs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Capes is survived by his two children.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.