Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Europe
Published

British Cycling bars transgender females from competing against biological women

The policy change comes after nine-month review

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 26 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 26

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

British Cycling announced Friday that transgender females will not be permitted to compete against biological women.

The organization will have an "open" category, which will allow transgender women, transgender men, non-binary individuals and those born male and female to compete.

Transgender men that have yet to begin hormone therapy will be able to compete in the female category, while the current men's category will be consolidated into the open category.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Riders during Stage 6 pf the Giro d'Italia

A pack of riders cycles on the Valico di Chiunzi in the sixth stage of the Giro d'Italia 2023 cycling race May 11, 2023.  (Luca Bettini/AFP via Getty Images)

The new policy is the result of a nine-month review that included a consultation process with riders and stakeholders, including members of Britain’s team, and a study of available medical research led by British Cycling’s chief medical officer, Dr. Nigel Jones. That research was said to show a clear performance advantage for individuals who go through puberty as a male, and one which cannot be fully mitigated by testosterone suppression.

Womens bike race

Riders sprint to the finish during the 6th RideLondon Classique 2023, Stage 1, a 146.4-kilometer race from Saffron Walden to Colchester May 26, 2023, in Colchester, England.  (Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

CYCLING GOVERNING BODY DEFENDS TRANSGENDER PARTICIPATION RULES AFTER UPROAR

"It’s an incredibly emotive and, at times, divisive subject area," said Jon Dutton, chief executive of British Cycling. "We have taken many months to look at three areas: Firstly, a consultation with the athletes affected and the wider cycling community; secondly, looking at the medical research available at this point in time; and thirdly, from the legal viewpoint in terms of the association with the Equalities Act.

"We’ve made a decision on the balance of all three to give clarity, to give direction and that clear way forward for any athletes affected."

There is no date on when the new policy will be enforced, but British Cycling says it will go into effect before the end of this calendar year.

Bikers before race

Riders prior to the 6th RideLondon Classique 2023, Stage 1, a 146.4-km race from Saffron Walden to Colchester May 26, 2023, in Saffron Walden, England. (Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A transgender female recently won the Tour of the Gila in New Mexico. After another won her age group in the 100-mile Desert Gravel Co2Ut, the biological women who finished in second and third places refused to stand on the prize podium.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.