Brian Kelly's daughter, Grace, still at Notre Dame trying to graduate: 'Ready to get booed'

Grace Kelly, daughter of new LSU football coach Brian Kelly, may be excited for her father as he left for greener pastures, but she is still trying to graduate from Notre Dame.

Grace Kelly wrote on TikTok she was "ready to get booed on my way to class every morning" after her dad bolted the Fighting Irish to lead the 2019 national champions.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"When you still have to graduate from Notre Dame in 5 months but your dad already left for LSU," she added.

LSU hired Kelly as its next head coach after agreeing to part ways with Ed Orgeron. Kelly, 60, coached at Central Michigan and Cincinnati before leaving the Bearcats for the Notre Dame opening. Kelly replaced Charlie Weis before the start of the 2010 season and helped get Notre Dame back to prominence.

NORTHERN ILLINOIS GOES FROM WINLESS TO MAC CHAMPS

In 2012, Notre Dame reached the BCS Championship only to lose to Alabama 42-14. Kelly and Notre Dame reached the College Football Playoff twice but failed to win both times.

Notre Dame was also hit with NCAA penalties under Kelly's watch. In 2014, the school discovered an athletic trainer was providing impermissible benefits. The school reported the violation, and the NCAA ordered the school to vacate its 2012 and 2013 victories.

Kelly led the Irish to nine bowl games during his tenure. The team failed to qualify for a bowl in only one of Kelly's seasons — 2016, when it finished with a 4-8 record. The team is 11-1 in 2021 and preparing for a major bowl game.

Kelly was introduced as LSU's head coach on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I could not be more excited to join a program with the commitment to excellence, rich traditions and unrivaled pride and passion of LSU Football," Kelly said in a statement. "I am fully committed to recruiting, developing and graduating elite student-athletes, winning championships and working together with our administration to make Louisiana proud. Our potential is unlimited, and I cannot wait to call Baton Rouge home."