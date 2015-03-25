Brewers outlast Rockies

Juan Francisco hit a two-run homer and Jean Segura had two hits and a pair of RBI to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 7-5 win over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.

Jonathan Lucroy went 2-for-4 with a homer and two runs scored and Carlos Gomez finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and three stolen bases for the Brewers, who had lost four of their previous five games.

Tom Gorzelanny (2-4) gave up four runs on six hits over 5 1/3 innings to earn the win.

Following a one-hour, 45-minute rain delay in the middle of the ninth inning, Jim Henderson retired the side in order the bottom of the frame to earn his 12th save of the season.

Troy Tulowitzki went 3-for-4 with a homer, two RBI and two runs scored and Wilin Rosario added a three-run homer for the Rockies.

Collin McHugh (0-2), who was called up from Triple-A Colorado Springs earlier on Saturday, made his Colorado debut, giving up six runs on nine hits over five innings to absorb the loss. McHugh made three relief appearances for the New York Mets earlier this season before being shipped to the Rockies in the Eric Young deal.

The Brewers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first. With a runner on third and one out, Segura singled to left to score Rickie Weeks. Lucroy followed with a double that deflected off of McHugh to put runners at second and third before Gomez lifted a sacrifice fly to right. Caleb Gidnl's RBI double scored Lucroy to make it a three-run game.

Milwaukee added one more run in the second and two in the third to make it 6-0.

"When you put the team in a hole like that early, it's hard to come back," McHugh said.

In the second, Norichika Aoki singled, stole second then scored on a Segura single to center.

Gomez opened the third with a base hit and Francisco followed two batters later with his two-run shot to right field to make it a six-run game.

The Rockies rallied for four runs in the sixth inning. DJ LeMahieu doubled then scored on a Tulowitzki base hit to center. After Michael Cuddyer walked, Rosario smashed a three-run blast to left field to pull Colorado within 6-4.

Lucroy cracked a solo homer in the seventh to make it 7-4. and Tulowitzki's solo blast in the seventh pulled the Rockies within two runs.

"Lucroy adding on the home run was really big," Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said. "We needed to add on."

Game Notes

Segura (31) and Gomez (25) are second and fourth in stolen bases in the NL, respectively ... Segura left the game after getting hit by a pitch ... Colorado outfielder Carlos Gonzalez missed his second straight game with a hand injury ... The Rockies fell a season-high six games out of first place ... Colorado optioned reliever Mitchell Boggs to Colorado Springs.