Brett Favre says America should take back farm land from China after Trump's victory

Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre thinks America should take its farms back.

Favre, who passionately supported and celebrated President-elect Donald Trump amid the election cycle and after his victory, shared a post on X in which he advocated for America taking back farm land owned by China. He re-shared a post that read "Do you think China should forfeit their 192,000 acres of US farmland and banned from purchasing more?"

Favre captioned the re-share with, "That’s a ton of land. If true, Americans should own American farmland."

Chinese agricultural investment in the U.S. increased tenfold between 2009 and 2016 alone, Fox News Digital previously reported.

Investigative journalist Sara Carter said in 2022 that the Department of Agriculture (USDA) estimated China owned about 192,000 acres of U.S. land in 2019, which she added has been augmented since March 2021 with a collective $6.1 billion in land.

Carter also found that China-owned farmland was located in several critical locations across the U.S., including land in proximity to Laughlin Air Base near the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas, but the open, uncontrolled U.S.-Mexican border presents complications given the reported amount of Chinese-linked fentanyl being smuggled in from Mexico.

Carter reported that a Chinese company purchased 370 acres in the vicinity of Grand Forks Air Force Base and in Montana near a U.S. nuclear site.

The Biden administration failed to properly track foreign ownership of U.S. farmlands and did not appear to have a plan to begin tracking that data, according to an investigation by the U.S. Government Accountability Office in January.

The investigation found that the USDA has failed to consistently share timely data on foreign investments in U.S. agricultural land as required under the 1978 Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act.

Republican lawmakers and local leaders nationwide have increased scrutiny on land purchases by foreign investors. The increasing number of land purchases has sparked concern that foreign companies and investors, particularly those from China, may be establishing a stranglehold on key U.S. food and energy supplies.

In March, Reps. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., and Blake Moore, R-Utah, proposed a plan to expand the authority of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States over foreign real estate purchases.

Now, Favre appears to be doing his part to spread awareness about the issue as well, ahead of Trump's inauguration and return to the White House on Jan. 20.

Favre dedicated much of his social media presence to praise of Trump and critique of Democrats in the recent election cycle and even joined Trump on the campaign trail for a rally in Wisconsin. At that rally, Favre ripped both President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for their handling of various issues in the country during their administration. He particularly made sure to call out Biden for comments he had made about Trump supporters being "garbage."

"I can assure you we’re not garbage. How dare he say that? I see police officers, teachers, nurses, grandparents, students. I see everyday Americans that make this country great," Favre said.

Favre went so far as to say that voting for Harris would be "insane."

"We’ve already had President Trump once — we’ve already seen Kamala in action. We can compare, and we know which is better," Favre continued. "The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results… It would be insane to give Kamala four more years in office. So it’s time to bench Kamala and put in the star quarterback."

Favre's Trump support dates as far back as the 2020 election that Trump lost to Biden.

The Hall of Fame quarterback endorsed Trump on Oct. 30, 2020 in a post on X, citing his stance on issues of freedom of speech, gun rights and support for the military and police.

"My Vote is for what makes this country great, freedom of speech and religion, the second amendment, hard-working tax-paying citizens, police and military. In this election, we have freedom of choice, which all should respect. For me and these principles, my vote is for [Donald Trump]," Favre wrote.

Favre made this endorsement despite the fact that he has, on multiple occasions, said he believes sports are becoming "too political."

In late 2020 and early 2021, Favre did a podcast called "Bolling With Favre" with co-host TV personality Eric Bolling. Favre stirred backlash with comments on several topics, including his stance on NFL players kneeling for the national anthem and wanting to keep transgenders out of women's sports.

After Derek Chauvin, the police officer responsible for the death of George Floyd, was sentenced to prison, Favre said on the podcast that he "found it hard to believe" Chauvin intended to kill Floyd. These comments incited backlash from current NFL players, including former Pro Bowl wide receiver Steve Smith, and fellow former NFL wide receiver Torrey Smith.

The podcast was discontinued in June 2021.