Brett Favre doesn't think Packers' draft pick is cause for concern Rodgers: 'No one’s going to replace Aaron'

If anyone has authority to speak on the Jordan Love-Aaron Rodgers controversy, it’s former Green Bay Packers quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre.

After selecting the former Utah State quarterback with No. 26 overall pick, the Packers left fans questioning Rodgers' standing as starting QB with just two years left in his contract.

But Favre believes Rodgers has nothing to worry about it -- and he’s speaking from firsthand experience.

Rodgers, now 35, was drafted No. 24 overall in the 2005 NFL Draft while Favre, then 35, was still the starting quarterback.

Favre spoke to TMZ Sports in the days leading up to the draft and said that he had a conversation with Rodgers about the possibility of Green Bay drafting his position.

“Look, no one’s going to replace Aaron unless Aaron chooses to be replaced. There’s no worry for him that he’s going to be ousted. He’s too good of a player," he said.

“It’s funny because Aaron and I were talking about it last year, how he gets how I was when he came in. Because now he’s at that age that I was when he came in, and so it’s getting about time that you start looking at drafting a guy or picking someone up in free agency."

Favre added that he doesn’t think Rodgers is “at the end of his own” but the organization does have to begin grooming someone to fill his shoes.

"As long as [the Packers have Rodgers] at quarterback, they have a chance to go to the Super Bowl, regardless of the rest of the team."