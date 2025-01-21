Brett Favre opens up about challenge of facing Trump in golf

Even Hall of Fame athletes are taken aback by President Donald Trump's golf game.

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre has been seen playing golf with Trump since August 2020 and spoke about his experience playing with Trump in a post on X Monday.

"For those asking about who won in golf between me and [Trump] — let’s just say President Trump is REALLY GOOD and a competitor," Favre wrote.

When Trump and Favre played golf in 2020, Trump praised the former quarterback's golf skills.

"Brett LOVES Wisconsin, Mississippi and Minnesota. A good golfer - hits it LONG!" Trump wrote on X, then known as Twitter.

The duo played at Trump's National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, July 25, 2020.

"He was as nice and engaging as he possibly could be, considering what type of stress he’s under," Favre said in an interview with Fox News then. "But I’ll say this: I respect the office of the president of the United States, regardless of who’s in office. Had Barack Obama, George Bush, Bill Clinton, anybody during my era, had they asked me to play golf, I certainly would have jumped at the opportunity, simply because, regardless of what they believe in, just to be asked is an honor."

At that time, Favre added that he was "very impressed" with the Trump's golf game.

"We had a couple of holes where we picked up, no score was penciled in, but, for the most part, he can play," Favre said. "He hits the ball very good, and I’ll also tell you this, he’s a fast golfer. There was times I had a 140-yard shot, and he’s up there at the green with his putter, ready to go."

Trump has also played golf with Tom Brady, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Johnny Damon.