Brett Favre, 49, quashes comeback rumors, says Instagram account was hacked

Is Brett Favre planning an NFL comeback at age 49? Don’t bet on it.

An Instagram post on the retired quarterback’s account set social media ablaze Tuesday. It carried the following message under a photo of the former Falcon, Packer, Jet and Viking:

“A true champion sticks to his or her calling. I will be coming out of retirement and making my return to play in the NFL for the 2020 season. Stay tuned for more news!”

But the post was soon deleted and Favre -- an 11-time Pro Bowler who led Green Bay to the Super Bowl XXXI title over New England in January 1997 -- later told TMZ Sports that his account had been hacked.

Nevertheless, some social media users had some fun with the idea of a Favre return. Here are some samples:

While Favre may be too old to revive his NFL career, he might consider a job with the resuscitated XFL.

Another old quarterback – former Seahawk Jim Zorn, 66 – will be coaching the league’s Seattle franchise.