Brazilian skateboarder, 11, sets new record: 'It’s the best feeling ever'

An 11-year-old skateboarder from Brazil is giving Tony Hawk a run for his money.

Gui Khury is the first person ever to complete a 1080 -- or three revolutions in the air -- on a vertical ramp, the X Games said in a tweet.

SKATEBOARDER MAKES HISTORY WITH INCREDIBLE TRICK AT X GAMES

The young athlete took to Instagram Friday to showcase his impressive feat in a video which was captioned: “I have no words to explain what just happened…”

The previous record was held by none other than legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk when he completed a 900 on a vertical ramp in 1999 -- almost 9.5 years before Gui was even born.

Gui’s father told Reuters that with schools closed in Brazil as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, he’s had more time to practice his sport.

X GAMES PARALYMPIAN GETS NEW CUTTING-EDGE PROSTHESIS FOR ADAPTIVE SNOW BIKECROSS

“The isolation for the coronavirus helped because he had a life that was about school and he didn’t have a lot of time to train, when he got home from school he was tired,” Ricardo Khury Filho said. “So now he is at home more, he eats better and he has more time to train and can focus more on the training so that has helped.”

He continued: “If he didn’t have (the skate facilities) ... he would be stuck at home like everyone else and unable to do sport. So the isolation helped him focus.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Gui told Reuters that he sent the video to his favorite pros -- including Tony Hawk -- and some even shared it to their social media.

“It’s so amazing. It’s the best feeling ever.”