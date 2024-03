Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Braylon Edwards, the Michigan Wolverines football legend who ended up going third overall in the 2005 NFL Draft, came to an elderly man’s rescue during a locker room assault.

The incident occurred in Farmington Hills, Michigan, where Edwards saw an 80-year-old man being assaulted by a 25-year-old man at the Farmington Family YMCA on March 1, according to WDIV-TV.

Edwards explained the scenario, one where he was quick to jump into action.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I walk into the locker room after work, and basically, I hear about four rows behind me arguing about music and how it was being played too loud," Edwards explained. "So, I’m not paying attention, and I was just minding my business.

"The noise escalates, and then you can hear some pushing and shoving, so you know what fighting sounds like, but once I hear a thud, that’s when I got up and turned around."

FORMER MICHIGAN STANDOUT, CFL CHAMPION CRAIG ROH DEAD AT 33

Officials told WDIV-TV that the 25-year-old male beat the 80-year-old before Edwards entered the situation.

"I see the guy for what I was thinking was reaching for a phone underneath the victim, grabs the back of the victim’s head by the hair, and he was about to slam it down on the counter," Edwards said.

"I didn’t know it was that serious. I mean, the victim probably had a serious concussion by nature, but it wasn’t until I talked to the detective, Jacobs down in Farmington, who told me that if I didn’t step in, but at the end of the day that’s what you do."

The assailant fled the YMCA on foot but was eventually arrested by authorities. ClickOnDetroit says he remains in custody after his arrest.

Edwards, an All-American and 2004 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, still owns the Wolverines receiving yards record with 3,613 over his four-year career. His senior season saw him catch 15 of his 39 career touchdowns and tally 1,391 receiving yards – a career-high.

Edwards was eventually taken third overall by the Cleveland Browns, where he’d play five seasons, racking up 3,697 yards and 28 touchdowns.

He had one 1,000-yard season in his career, though, coming in 2007 with 1,289 yards, which earned him his only Pro Bowl as well. Edwards went on to play for the New York Jets for three seasons as well as the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks for one year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But no matter the career accolades and highlights, Edwards was quick to be the Good Samaritan in his community, which officials noted him saving the life of another.