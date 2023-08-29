Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Atlanta Braves

Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. explains fan confrontation during game against Rockies: 'I was a little scared'

Acuña remained in the game

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 29 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 29

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Atlanta Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. was confronted by a pair of fans during Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. 

Acuña was knocked to the ground at one point during the bizarre confrontation, prompting him to feel a "little scared." 

Acuña said he believed the fans wanted to take a picture with him.

"I was a little scared at first," Acuña, who is in the running for National League MVP, said through an interpreter. "I think the fans were out there and asking for pictures."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A fan yells to Ronald Acuna Jr.

A fan yells to Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) of the Atlanta Braves after running onto the field and being apprehended by security during a game between the Colorado Rockies and the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field Aug. 28, 2023, in Denver, Colo. (Tyler Schank/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images)

The 25-year-old, on pace for the first 30-60 (30 home runs and 60 stolen bases) season in MLB history, added that everything ended up being OK.

"I really couldn’t say anything because, at that point, security was already there. And we were already kind of tangled up. But security was able to get there, and everything’s OK. We’re all OK, and I hope they’re OK."

METS FANS SHOWER RANGERS' MAX SCHERZER WITH BOOS IN FIRST RETURN TO CITI FIELD SINCE DEADLINE TRADE

The incident happened during the seventh inning stretch when two fans made their way onto the field and eventually made contact with Acuña.

Videos posted to social media Monday night showed one of the unidentified fans embracing Acuña and appearing to try to take a picture with the four-time All-Star as a security guard attempted to pull the fan away.

More guards later arrived as a fan gripped onto Acuña despite security personnel grabbing the fan by his legs and arm. At one point, another fan began rushing the field and making his way toward the Braves superstar. But that fan was quickly body-slammed to the turf by security.

Acuña appeared to make it out of the ordeal uninjured and remained in the game for the final two innings.

Ronald Acuña Jr. falls amid skirmish

A fan charges at Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) as the grounds crew detains a fan in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. (Isaiah J. Downing/USA Today Sports)

Braves manager Brian Snitker was away from the dugout at the time of the incident. He said he did not see the incident, but described it as a "scary situation."

"You don’t want to see that happen, I know that," Snitker said via The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "You don’t know what they will do when they get out there. It’s a scary situation."

Ronald Acuna celebrates on second base

Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves celebrates a double against the Colorado Rockies in the ninth inning at Coors Field Aug. 28, 2023, in Denver, Colo. (Tyler Schank/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images)

The Braves cruised to a 14-4 win, improving on their major league-best record. Atlanta sits at 85-45 on the season, but the team seemed somewhat rattled by seeing Acuña hit the ground.

"I don’t think they had any ill intentions. I think that was pretty evident early on," Braves outfielder Kevin Pillar said. "Still, I mean, we have these rules and regulations in place. We’re supposed to feel safe on the field. Thankfully, they weren’t there to do any harm."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Braves play the Rockies in the second game of a three-game series Tuesday night at Coors Field.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.