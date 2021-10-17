Braves' Eddie Rosario delivers game-winning hit, Atlanta takes 2-0 NLCS lead

The Atlanta Braves needed heroics in the ninth inning for the second straight night and on Sunday it was Eddie Rosario who came through in the clutch in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Brusdar Graterol came to start the ninth inning. Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud singled and Cristian Pache came into the game to run for him.

Dansby Swanson tried to bunt but Graterol was ready for it and threw it to second base to get Pache out. Guillermo Heredia was able to move Swanson to second base on a ground out to third. Los Angeles relieved Graterol for Kenley Jansen but it was Rosario who got the best of the flamethrowing closer.

Rosario got the bat on the ball and Swanson would score the game-winning run.

It’s the second straight night the Braves got some late-inning heroics. Austin Riley provided the game-winner on Saturday night.

Atlanta now has a 2-0 lead with the NLCS moving back to Los Angeles.

Los Angeles was up 4-2 in the bottom of the eighth inning. Riley and Ozzie Albies would provide RBIs to tie the game.

Rosario finished the game 4-for-5 with an RBI. Joc Pederson his a two-run home run in the fourth inning to tie the game at two runs apiece. Rosario was the only Braves player who had more than one hit.

Los Angeles got big hits from Corey Seager and Chris Taylor in the game, but the bullpen couldn’t hold the Braves’ offense off late in the game. Seager was 1-for-4 with a two-run home run. Taylor was 1-for-2 with two RBI in the game.

Dodgers pitcher Max Scherzer allowed two runs on four hits in 4 1/2 innings. Julio Urias and Graterol allowed the three other runs that cost Los Angeles the game.

Ian Anderson started for the Braves. He was chased after three innings. He allowed two runs on three hits. Will Smith was credited with the win after striking out two batters in the ninth inning.

The series goes to Los Angeles on Tuesday night.