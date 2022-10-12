Braves' Austin Riley makes ridiculous catch that leaves Phillies stunned

Atlanta Braves All-Star Austin Riley is known mostly for his bat, but he flashed his leather in a big way during Game 2 of the NLDS that left the Philadelphia Phillies speechless.

In the top of the eighth inning, Phillies' Bryson Stott skied a fly ball in foul territory down the third baseline that was looking to just be a strike.

But Riley got on his horse, sprinting down the line and tracking the ball the entire way. There was the Truist Park tarp leaning against the wall holding the large net to protect fans and Riley was heading right to it.

As the ball came down, Riley extended his glove and made a sliding catch over his shoulder that got the Braves faithful screaming in astonishment.

Stott even looked up at the Jumbotron to see just what happened, while the Phillies dugout was stunned at the whole situation they saw play out.

The Braves would end up tying the series at one game a piece, and Riley’s bat did contribute prior to his glove making the web gem play in the field.

He hit a soft ground ball to pitcher Zack Wheeler resulting in a single, scoring Dansby Swanson from third base. He finished the night 1-for-4.

All the Braves runs came in the bottom of the sixth inning, as Matt Olson drove in the first run of the game, while Travis d’Arnaud singled home another after Riley.

The Braves’ pitching staff held the Phillies to just three hits after they scored seven runs in Tuesday’s win.

Kyle Wright got the win for Atlanta after his six innings of work, but it was reliever Raisel Iglesias that was tipping his cap to Riley after that miraculous grab.

Riley will look to play a solid hot corner in a decisive Game 3 in Philadelphia on Friday at 4:37 p.m. ET.