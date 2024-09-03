Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

San Francisco 49ers

Brandon Aiyuk admits he made things 'difficult' before signing back with 49ers

Aiyuk's rollercoaster offseason came to an end last week after agreeing to a 4-year deal

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for September 3 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for September 3

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Brandon Aiyuk stood at the lectern at the San Francisco 49ers facility a happy man after agreeing to his lucrative contract extension to remain in the Bay Area. 

And now that everything is done, with ink put to paper to allow him a clear mind financially heading into the 2024 NFL season, he admitted to reporters that he made things pretty hard toward the end of negotiating. 

"I’m not going to lie, I made it a little more difficult than I needed to at the end," Aiyuk said smiling on Tuesday, via NBC Sports Bay Area, less than one week away from the 49ers’ start against the New York Jets on "Monday Night Football."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brandon Aiyuk vs the Cowboys

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) walks off the field after the NFL NFC Divisional Playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. (Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"It was like — I’m not going to say the entire time, but for about the past month I think we were pretty good."

Any time a player requests to be traded, it’s usually not "pretty good" between him and the front office. But GM John Lynch finally got things done with the Aiyuk camp on a four-year, $120 million deal with $45 million guaranteed. 

49ERS' RICKY PEARSALL TO MISS MULTIPLE GAMES AFTER GETTING SHOT IN ROBBERY ATTEMPT

Things weren’t looking good, though, when Lynch basically told Aiyuk, along with head coach Kyle Shanahan, that he has to practice with the preseason schedule coming to an end last week. Aiyuk had been holding in, not holding out, but he reportedly wasn’t a fan of this "you got to play" statement from Lynch. 

Though it appeared bleak with the regular season on the horizon, the 49ers and Aiyuk are now one again. 

Brandon Aiyuk with his helmet off

Brandon Aiyuk #11 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on prior to Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, NV. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

When asked if he was paying attention to other receivers around the league getting paid, Aiyuk said that the disagreements on numbers with the 49ers were because of his personal view of worth. 

"Just trying to make sure that we got to the right spot," Aiyuk explained. "Just trying to make sure that everything was covered and make sure that we were good on both sides.

"Ultimately, I wanted to be in this position that I’m in right now, standing here, talking to you all, but every day was different. In negotiations, every day is different. [I was] just following my heart and myself in each day and that led to today."

He wanted to stay a 49er, and that’s exactly what happened. Lynch also figured out Trent Williams’ contract to make sure the All-Pro left tackle remained protecting quarterback Brock Purdy’s blindside.

Brandon Aiyuk looks on

Brandon Aiyuk #11 of the San Francisco 49ers on the sideline before Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

So, the reigning NFC champions head into the 2024 season with their stars paid and everything intact roster-wise, as they hunt for redemption in what has become an elusive Vince Lombardi Trophy for this NFC West powerhouse. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.