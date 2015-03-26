Brady, Cromartie, Cribbs selected as AFC's top players

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, New York Jets cornerback Antonio Cromartie and Cleveland Browns kick returner/wide receiver Joshua Cribbs have been selected as the AFC's top players for Week 2 of the NFL season.

Brady captured the offensive award for the second consecutive week. He threw for a team-record 517 yards, the fifth-highest total in NFL history, with four touchdowns in a season-opening, 38-24 victory over the Dolphins. On Sunday, the reigning league MVP threw for 423 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-21 win over the Chargers, setting the record for most passing yards in the first two weeks of a season with 940.

He is the only player to earn back-to-back AFC offensive player of the week honors to start a season in the history of the award. Additionally, he was honored as the top offensive player for the 19th time, surpassing Hall of Famer Dan Marino for second-most weekly awards. Only Peyton Manning, with 21, has more.

Cromartie recorded two interceptions in the Jets' 32-3 rout of Jacksonville. In helping limit the Jaguars to just 91 passing yards, Cromartie registered his fifth career multi-interception game. His teams are 5-0 in such contests. He garnered his third career defensive player of the week award and first as a Jet.

Cribbs tallied an AFC-best 132 return yards in the Browns' 27-19 win over the Colts. He registered a 52-yard kickoff return in the second quarter, then, with the Browns leading 17-12 in the fourth, returned a punt 43-yards. Peyton Hillis ran for a 24-yard touchdown three plays later. The punt return marked the longest in the NFL in Week 2. Cribbs, who leads the AFC with 332 total yards this season, garnered his fourth career special teams player of the week award.

Other nominees for the offensive award included Titans wide receiver Kenny Britt, who had nine catches for 135 yards and a touchdown in a 26-13 win over the Ravens; Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who had four catches for 86 yards and two touchdowns; and Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who threw for 264 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-35 win over the Raiders.

Defensive consideration also went to Bills linebacker Nick Barnett, who had 14 tackles and a forced fumble; Patriots defensive tackle Vince Wilfork, who had a 28-yard interception return; and Broncos linebacker Wesley Woodyard, who posted 13 tackles in a 24-22 win over the Bengals.

Broncos punter Britton Colquitt, who punted six times for a 51 net average, and Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri, who hit all four field goal attempts, were also given special teams nominations.