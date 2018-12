Timothy Bradley retained his WBO welterweight title with a unanimous 12-round decision over Ruslan Provodnikov.

Bradley (30-0) was knocked down in the 12th round and got pounded early, but he won two cards by a score of 114-113 and the other card by 115-112 to defeat Provodnikov (22-2).

Bradley landed numerous shots of his own that caused several cuts and bruising of the face of Provodnikov.