Boxing great Pernell 'Sweet Pea' Whitaker killed after being hit by car, Virginia Beach police say

Retired boxer Pernell 'Sweet Pea' Whitaker, who held world titles at four weight classes, has been killed after being hit by a car, Virginia Beach police said Monday.

An emergency call came in Sunday night about a vehicle-pedestrian accident and when officers arrived at the scene they located an adult male who was hit by a vehicle, police said in a news release.

Whitaker was identified as the victim. Police said he died at the scene.

Police were still investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

