Red Sox sign veteran closer Kenley Jansen to multi-year contract: reports

Closer Kenley Jansen agreed to a two-year contract with the Boston Red Sox Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

The veteran pitcher joined the Atlanta Braves last season after spending his first 12 MLB seasons with the Dodgers. Jansen led the National League with 41 saves in 2022.

The longtime closer recorded 85 strikeouts over his 64 innings last season. He will likely provide a boost to a Boston bullpen which largely struggled in 2022.

Over his career, Jansen has 1,107 strikeouts in 769 innings with a 2.46 ERA.

According to ESPN, Jansen's deal with the Red Sox is worth $32 million. Prior to landing Jansen, Boston addressed its bullpen by signing right-hander Chris Martin to a two-year, $17.5 million deal. Martin struck out 34 batters during his time with the Dodgers last season and finished the year with a 1.46 ERA.

The Red Sox bullpen had a 4.59 ERA last season, which was the fifth-worst in Major League Baseball.

Left-hander Matt Strahm left the Sox Tuesday, signing a free-agent deal with the Phillies.

Right-hander Garrett Whitlock is expected to move from Boston's bullpen to its starting rotation in 2023. He was used in high-leverage relief situations in the last few months of the 2022 season.

Boston is coming off a disappointing 78-84 season and finished in last place in the American League East.

According to ESPN, the Red Sox have pursued several free-agent pitchers throughout this offseason, including Zach Eflin, Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney.

With the Jansen contract, the Red Sox are projected to have a payroll of approximately $175 million. The team will still need to add a shortstop to its roster.

Tanner Houck, the Red Sox's current closer, had back surgery in August, but the Red Sox are reportedly optimistic that he'll be available by spring training.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.