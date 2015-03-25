Expand / Collapse search
Boston pitcher Jon Lester accused by Cards minor leaguer of having foreign substance on glove

    Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Jon Lester throws during the first inning of Game 1 of baseball's World Series against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2013, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (The Associated Press)

BOSTON – A Cardinals minor leaguer has suggested Boston pitcher Jon Lester may have used a foreign substance to aid his pitches during his win over St. Louis in the World Series opener.

Tyler Melling wrote Wednesday night on Twitter: "Jon Lester using a little Vaseline inside the glove tonight?" The 25-year-old pitcher with Palm Beach in the Florida State League posted a screen shot appearing to show discoloration on Lester's black glove.

Section 8.02 of the Official Baseball Rules says a pitcher "shall not apply a foreign substance of any kind to the ball" and says the penalty for a violation is ejection and an automatic suspension.

Major League Baseball said in a statement Thursday that "we cannot draw any conclusions from this video. There were no complaints from the Cardinals and the umpires never detected anything indicating a foreign substance throughout the game."

Melling's tweet was later deleted.

Lester allowed five hits in 7 2-3 scoreless innings with eight strikeouts and a walk as the Red Sox won 8-1.