Boston College opts out of bowl season so players can spend Christmas with their families

As college football nears the end of the regular season amid a partially difficult year, Boston College has decided to forego a bowl game to allow it’s players to spend Christmas with their families.

Boston College athletic director Patrick Kraft told reporters during a conference call on Thursday that the decision was made as a result of the pandemic and with the players’ health in mind.

INDIANA ‘DISAPPOINTED’ IN BIG TEN’S DECISION TO ALLOW OHIO STATE TO ADVANCE TO CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

“A lot of these young men haven’t hugged their loved ones since June,” he said. “I’m very, very, very proud of them and the sacrifices they’ve made.”

Kraft also told Yahoo Sports that the bowl game -- either the Gasparilla Bowl or the Military Bowl -- would be played on the road and there’s a good chance that families would not be allowed to attend.

“We wanted to make sure what was the best decision for us and the health and well-being of our student-athletes and make a decision that would really reward the athletes.”

REBELS’ MAX GILLIAM SAYS EATING SUSHI OFF NUDE MODEL ON ‘BELOW DECK’ WAS ‘POOR JUDGMENT’ CALL

The Eagles managed to escape much of the downfalls of COVID, avoiding any major outbreaks and playing all 11 of its scheduled games, with just one being postponed by a day because of schedule changes elsewhere in the ACC.

“What we did with COVID was bigger in my opinion than any game we could have win," first year coach Jeff Hafley said. “I wish we could play every Saturday. But I don’t have to sit in a dorm room by myself."

Hafley said when the players were informed of the school’s decision there was “an uproar.”

“At that moment I knew 100% it was the right decision.”

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Boston College is the first school to officially pass on the Bowl season but other programs have hinted at making a similar decision.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.