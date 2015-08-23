Bordeaux hold Lille to goalless draw

Lille and Bordeaux are still in search of their first win of the season after an entertaining 0-0 draw, which saw the woodwork hit four times on Sunday.

Lille was first to be denied when Baptiste Guillaume's low effort crashed off the base of the far post in the 37th minute.

Renato Civelli also headed a corner onto the crossbar in the 65th and Bordeaux goalkeeper Jerome Prior pulled off a fantastic stop to turn another Civelli header onto the bar.

Enzo Crivelli went closest for Bordeaux on the hour with a powerful header which hit the far right post. Lille and Bordeaux both have two points after three matches. Lorient hosts Saint Etienne later, before Marseille plays Troyes.