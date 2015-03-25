Bone scores 21, No. 14 Texas A&M win 6th in row with 74-57 victory over LSU

Kelsey Bone scored 21 points as No. 14 Texas A&M won its sixth consecutive game, defeating LSU 74-57 Monday night.

Courtney Walker added 16 points and Kristi Bellock had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Aggies (18-5, 8-1 Southeastern Conference).

With Texas A&M leading 61-56, Walker's jumper started a 10-0 run. Bellock followed with a jumper and Walker a layup, then Bone and Walker added layups for a 71-56 lead with 1:21 left.

The Lady Tigers (13-9, 4-5) fell behind 7-0 in the opening 3 minutes and never led, although they cut a 32-21 deficit to 32-27 in the final 2 minutes before halftime

Bone, the SEC's field goal percentage leader at 59.8 percent, made 9 of 15 (60 percent) and Walker 8 of 10.

Adrienne Webb scored 17 points for LSU, Danielle Ballard 12 and Theresa Plaisance, the conference scoring leader at 18.2 points per game, had 11.