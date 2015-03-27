Boilermakers defensive tackle Kawann Short accepts invite to play in Senior Bowl

Purdue defensive tackle Kawann Short has accepted an invitation to play in this season's Senior Bowl.

Short has started 47 games for the Boilermakers (4-6, 1-5 Big Ten) and is considered a possible first-round pick in April's NFL draft. He leads the conference in tackles for loss (13.0) and is tied for fourth in sacks (5.0) this season. He also has set a school career record by blocking six field goals. He has blocked eight kicks overall.

The game will be played Jan. 26 in Mobile, Ala., and is one of the top showcases heading into the draft. It is the seventh consecutive year a Purdue player has been invited to the game.