Body of missing Swiss soccer player Florijana Ismaili, 24, discovered, officials say

The body of Swiss soccer player Florijana Ismaili was found Tuesday after she was reporting missing following a “swimming accident” on a lake in Italy, authorities said.

The 24-year-old, who captains Swiss club Young Boys Bern and plays for the Switzerland women’s national team, disappeared Saturday afternoon on Lake Como in Lombardy. She jumped into the water from a boat she rented with a friend but never resurfaced, according to BBC.

Officials said Ismaili’s body was discovered at a depth of 670 feet.

“The Swiss Football Association has the painful task of informing about the death of its national player Florijana Ismaili. We are all upset, deeply affected and very, very sad,” the Swiss Football Association said in a statement.

Nils Nielsen, the Swiss coach, expressed his sadness in an interview with BBC.

“It’s hard to accept that Flori is gone,” he said. “She always had a smile on her face and inspired us with her happy nature. She was someone who faced every challenge and set the example. I can only imagine what it must be like for all those who knew Flori longer and closer than me. But my thoughts are with them in these difficult times.”

Ismaili has played for Young Boys since 2011. She made her debut with the senior national team in 2014.

