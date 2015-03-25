Blue Jays-Diamondbacks Runs

Blue Jays second. Lawrie flied out to center fielder Campana. Sierra doubled to center. Thole grounded out, second baseman Prado to first baseman Goldschmidt, Sierra to third. Pillar singled to left, Sierra scored. Gose tripled to center, Pillar scored. Rogers grounded out, third baseman Er.Chavez to first baseman Goldschmidt.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue Jays 2, Diamondbacks 0.

Blue Jays ninth. Goins singled to left. Encarnacion homered to left on a 0-0 count, Goins scored. Lawrie grounded out, third baseman Er.Chavez to first baseman Goldschmidt. Sierra grounded out, third baseman Er.Chavez to first baseman Goldschmidt. Thole flied out to right fielder G.Parra.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Blue Jays 4, Diamondbacks 0.

Diamondbacks ninth. Loup pitching. Pennington doubled to left. Bloomquist pinch-hitting for McCarthy. On Loup's wild pitch, Pennington to third. Bloomquist singled to center, Pennington scored. Pollock pinch-hitting for Campana. . Janssen pitching. Pollock walked, Bloomquist to second. Eaton flied out to right fielder Sierra. Goldschmidt hit into a double play, shortstop Reyes to second baseman Goins to first baseman Encarnacion, Pollock out.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue Jays 4, Diamondbacks 1.