Blue Jackets reveal one way they'll honor Johnny Gaudreau this season

The Columbus Blue Jackets entered training camp Wednesday still hurting from the loss of veteran forward Johnny Gaudreau, who was killed, along with his younger brother, Matthew Gaudreau, by a suspected drunk driver in New Jersey three weeks ago.

Columbus was already taking the offseason to reflect on a poor 2023-24 campaign and the shake-up of the front office and coaching staff.

While the new regime is looking to start the new season off on the right foot, the entire organization is trying to deal with the grief and pain of losing one of its cornerstone players.

"I’ll miss him the rest of my life," Sean Monahan told reporters Wednesday, via the New York Post. Monahan signed with the Blue Jackets to play alongside Gaudreau again after eight seasons with him on the Calgary Flames,

The Blue Jackets, though, have already thought of one way to honor their former teammate. The team will leave his locker room stall empty this season to pay tribute to Gaudreau. Monahan will be right next to it.

"There’s a lot of weight on our shoulders right now," he added.

As a team captain, Boone Jenner is a leader among the players, but he’s also grieving with the rest of them.

"To say we know exactly what to do, I don’t think that’s fair. I don’t think there’s a playbook out there for this situation and what has happened," he said. "And that’s OK. I think we’re going to learn and lean on each other as we go on."

Leaning on one another, especially on the ice where everyone feels comfortable, is one way the Blue Jackets will help each other through this tough time.

There’s a void left without Gaudreau on the ice, but defenseman Zach Werenski said everyone is excited to be around the team again.

"It’s been some tough stuff that’s going on the last couple of weeks, but I think we’re excited for it. Just keep playing hockey again and doing what we love to do and doing it together."

New GM Don Waddell added, "The guys know Johnny would want us to go play hockey."

Under new coach Dean Evason, the Blue Jackets are hoping to improve on last season's 27-43-12 record, the worst in the Eastern Conference.

