The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated center Jeff Carter off injured reserve.

Carter separated his right shoulder during a game against Anaheim on January 8.

He has posted 10 goals and 17 points in 30 games with Columbus, which gave up Jakub Voracek and two draft picks to acquire him from Philadelphia in June.

The Blue Jackets also placed defenseman Nikita Nikitin (knee) on IR. He has two goals and 18 points in 31 games this season.