Black's game-winner lifts Albany over Stony Brook 61-59 to head to America East finals

Mike Black scored 16 points, including a last-second game-winner, as fourth-seeded Albany knocked off No. 1 seed Stony Brook 61-59 Sunday night in the America East tournament semifinals.

Albany (23-10) is headed to the finals for the first time since winning the tournament in 2007. The Great Danes fell to Stony Brook 57-55 in last year's semifinals and had been bounced by the Seawolves from three straight tournaments.

After Stony Brook (24-7) rattled off a 7-1 run to tie it 59-59, Black scored his winner off an inbound pass, driving the lane and laying in the winning basket.

Stony Brook entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed for the third time in four years, and had lost in the title game each of the previous two.

Jacob Iati added 14 points and Sam Rowley had 11 boards for the Great Danes.

Albany faces second-seeded Vermont Saturday at 11:30 a.m.