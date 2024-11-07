Billy Napier to remain Florida's head football coach, athletic director confirms

Billy Napier will be on the sideline Saturday when the 4-4 Florida Gators look to upset the fifth-ranked Texas Longhorns.

Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin confirmed the university's decision to keep Napier as the Gators' head football coach.

Napier's future had been in doubt with the Gators' continued disappointing results in the coach's third season.

But Stricklin mentioned the need for a "disciplined, stable approach" and urged Gators fans to "continue standing behind Billy and his dedicated team while we work together to build a championship program."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The pressure Napier is contending with surfaced early on this season, due in part to Miami's dominating win over Florida in August. The Gators bounced back against Stanford in Week 2, but the scrutiny resurfaced when Florida lost 33-20 to Texas A&M.

OKLAHOMA STATE COACH MIKE GUNDY REVERSES COURSE AFTER TAKING AIM AT CRITICS: 'I APOLOGIZE'

Stricklin has taken a patient approach to Napier's tenure, stressing the importance of giving the coach sufficient time to turn the program around. There have been some bright spots for Florida this season.

"As we've seen these past several weeks, the young men on this team represent what it means to be a Gator," Stricklin wrote in an announcement shared on social media. "Their resolve, effort and execution are evident in their performance and growth each week — building a foundation that promises greater success next season and beyond."

After dropping the game against Texas A&M, the Gators defeated Mississippi State and UCF in consecutive games. While Florida hung with Georgia last Saturday, it was unable to knock off the Bulldogs in the annual rivalry game in Jacksonville.

Financial considerations likely factored into the decision about Napier's job status. If Florida does reverse course, the university would likely be responsible for Napier's estimated $26 million buyout. Last year, Texas A&M was on the hook for Jimbo Fisher's record-setting $76 million buyout.

ESPN reported a significant amount of Florida's name, image and likeness (NIL) money is invested in freshman and sophomore players. Quarterback DJ Lagway is also believed to favor Napier as his coach, according to the report.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Three of Florida's four remaining opponents are in the top 25 of the College Football Playoff rankings.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.