Miami Hurricanes

Miami's Cam Ward offers 'advice' to Florida fans after trouncing Gators

Ward showed out in his first game with the Hurricanes

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for September 1 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for September 1

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida, usually can be a tough time for opposing teams who are trying to beat the Florida Gators, but it didn’t appear to rattle the Miami Hurricanes.

The Cam Ward-led Hurricanes offense helped No. 19 Miami trounce Florida, 41-17.

Cam Ward warms up

Miami quarterback Cam Ward warms up before an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Ward, in his first game with the Hurricanes since transferring from Washington State, tallied 385 passing yards and three touchdown passes. He finished with a quarterback rating of 95.7.

He ended his time in Florida with some words for the Gators faithful who had come out to the swamp.

"Advice to the fans: If you’re going to be loud, you have to be loud when we’re huddling," he said. "You can’t just be loud once we break the huddle. By that time, it’s no point. We hear the play and we’ve communicated already."

Ward, who played for Incarnate Word as well, said other stadiums he’d been to have been louder.

Cam Ward breaks a tackle

Miami quarterback Cam Ward (1) runs past the Florida defense for yardage during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla.  (AP Photo/John Raoux)

"I played at USC. USC wasn’t packed, but it was louder than this," he said. "I played at Oregon and it was louder than this. The Pac-12 gets misspoken for. The Pac-12, that’s where I believe real football is played. . . . Washington was one of the loudest environments I’ve played (in)."

Ward was a huge transfer recruit for the Hurricanes when the window was open. He was one of the top quarterbacks in the transfer market.

He’s considered to be an NFL-ready prospect. The Hurricanes haven’t had a quarterback selected within the first three rounds of the draft since Steve Walsh in 1989 by the Dallas Cowboys. The last quarterback selected out of Miami by any team was Brad Kaaya in 2017, when the Detroit Lions chose him.

Cam Ward sidearms a throw

Miami quarterback Cam Ward throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Gainesville, Fla.  (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Miami returns home to take on Florida A&M next week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

