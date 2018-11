Orchard Park, NY (SportsNetwork.com) - The Buffalo Bills have picked up the fifth-year option on defensive tackle Marcell Dareus' contract.

Dareus recorded 71 tackles, 7 1/2 sacks and three passes defensed in 16 games (14 starts) last season. He reached his first Pro Bowl in 2013.

Selected with the third overall pick by the Bills in the 2011 NFL Draft, Dareus has 153 tackles, 18 1/2 sacks and 11 passes defensed over 48 career games with Buffalo.