Buffalo Bills

Bills' Josh Allen after Jets defeat: 'I am the reason we lost tonight'

Allen had 4 turnovers in the loss to the Jets

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen put the blame on his shoulders as the team suffered a demoralizing loss to the New York Jets to start the 2023 season on Monday night.

Allen had four turnovers, three interceptions and a fumble in the 22-16 overtime loss. All three of his interceptions went to Jets safety Jordan Whitehead.

Josh Allen vs Jets

Josh Allen, #17 of the Buffalo Bills, scrambles and looks to pass against the New York Jets during a game at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

"We prepared so hard, the effort was there. Our guys played so hard. Defense gave us opportunities," Allen told reporters after the game. "They played a heck of a game. It sucks when you feel like you are the reason and I am the reason we lost tonight."

Allen was 29-for-41 with 236 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs. Allen tried to explain the apparent forced passes.

"Mindset-wise, just trust in what I see, sticking with it and not trying to force anything. It’s a good defense we’re playing, but we can’t play two guys. You can’t play them and us. I played us tonight."

Josh Allen vs Jets

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, #17, calls a play in the huddle during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Jets , Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Allen’s fumble set up the Jets’ game-tying field goal.

"I hurt our team tonight," Allen said. "I cost our team tonight, and it feels eerily similar to last year. I hate that it’s the same."

Allen is now 0-5 in overtime games, including the playoffs.

Josh Allen talks to reporters

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen answers questions during an interview after the Bills lost to the New York Jets 22-16 in overtime of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Buffalo will head home to welcome the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.