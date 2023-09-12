Bills' Josh Allen after Jets defeat: 'I am the reason we lost tonight'

Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen put the blame on his shoulders as the team suffered a demoralizing loss to the New York Jets to start the 2023 season on Monday night.

Allen had four turnovers, three interceptions and a fumble in the 22-16 overtime loss. All three of his interceptions went to Jets safety Jordan Whitehead.

"We prepared so hard, the effort was there. Our guys played so hard. Defense gave us opportunities," Allen told reporters after the game. "They played a heck of a game. It sucks when you feel like you are the reason and I am the reason we lost tonight."

Allen was 29-for-41 with 236 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs. Allen tried to explain the apparent forced passes.

"Mindset-wise, just trust in what I see, sticking with it and not trying to force anything. It’s a good defense we’re playing, but we can’t play two guys. You can’t play them and us. I played us tonight."

Allen’s fumble set up the Jets’ game-tying field goal.

"I hurt our team tonight," Allen said. "I cost our team tonight, and it feels eerily similar to last year. I hate that it’s the same."

Allen is now 0-5 in overtime games, including the playoffs.

Buffalo will head home to welcome the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.