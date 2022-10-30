Bills fans make special announcement at Highmark Stadium: 'Surprise mom and dad'

A pair of Buffalo Bills fans made a fun announcement at Highmark Stadium during their favorite team’s game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

As the Bills were leading the Packers, photographers at the stadium found a man and a woman celebrating for another reason than Buffalo’s likely win over Green Bay. The man held up a sign, which read, "New Baby Coming. Surprise mom and dad. Future Bills Mafia."

The official Twitter account for Highmark Stadium posted the photo on social media.

"Twitter do your thing... Let’s find these new grandparents!"

The two soon-to-be parents weren’t immediately identified but they must’ve been enjoying Stefon Diggs’ performance against the Packers.

Through three quarters, Diggs was having a great game. He had five catches for 101 yards and a touchdown catch from Josh Allen. Diggs was seen talking trash to Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander on the score, putting the exclamation point on what he was seen doing before the game.

As the Packers were running out of the tunnel before the game, it was a sea of yellow and green until a red, white and blue jersey popped out of the tunnel face-to-face with Alexander. It was Diggs and he was jawing at the man that would probably be covering him on the night.

Alexander was going back at him as he made his way out onto the field before joining his teammates with the rest of the run.

But Diggs tried adding to it when he scored the Bills’ second touchdown of the game, though his teammates wanted him to celebrate instead of jawing at Alexander. The Packers corner also had some extracurricular tackling after Diggs fell in the end zone with the ball in his hand for the 26-yard score, though no flags were thrown.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.