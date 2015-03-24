Bills done playing in Toronto; reach deal with Rogers to terminate 4 remaining years of series

The Buffalo Bills are done playing regular season "home" games in Toronto after reaching an agreement with Canadian-based communications giant Rogers Communications to terminate the four remaining years left on the series.

Bills president Russ Brandon announced the decision Wednesday in what was not regarded as a surprise. Last month, new Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula told The Associated Press they were negotiating to cancel the series. In March, the Bills and Rogers postponed playing this year's game to evaluate and determine how to improve the atmosphere of games played in Toronto's downtown domed Rogers Centre.

The Bills went 1-5 in Toronto since 2008, when the series was launched with a five-year deal. The Bills and Rogers agreed to renew the series for another five years in 2013.

___

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL