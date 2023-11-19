Expand / Collapse search
Buffalo Bills

Bills' Dion Dawkins rips Jets following tunnel skirmish: 'Very disrespectful players'

Bills got back on track with a 32-6 win

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 19 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 19

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here.

Buffalo Bills and New York Jets players got into a shouting match in the tunnel after their game on Sunday night at Highmark Stadium.

Videos posted to social media showed Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins and Jets defensive tackle Micheal Clemons talking to each other as they headed into their locker rooms. Things took a contentious turn as the players got into each other’s faces. Team personnel had to separate them.

Dion Dawkins lines up

Dion Dawkins, #73 of the Buffalo Bills, lines up during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium on Nov. 13, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

The incident popped off after a skirmish that took place on the field. In the second half, Dawkins knocked Clemons backward and finished him off with a pancake tackle. Clemons took offense to the play, and he got up and knocked over Dawkins. 

The offensive lineman then embellished the situation by lying on the ground. He got up and waved back to the sideline. Dawkins was penalized for unnecessary roughness.

Micheal Clemons vs Bills

Micheal Clemons, #72 of the New York Jets, in action against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Buffalo won the game 32-6, but the war of words continued after the tunnel incident.

"I'm a humble guy," Dawkins said, via Syracuse.com. "I'm not a fan, man. I'm not a fan of the Jets. Very disrespectful players. It's what it is, and when we could run and pass and beat a team like that — cool. Thumbs up."

Clemons left the Jets locker room as he was asked about the situation, according to ESPN.

Zach Wilson benched

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, center, stands on the sidelines after being pulled from the NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills during the second half in Orchard Park, New York, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

It was the series finale between the two teams. Buffalo avenged a Week 1 loss to New York. The Bills moved to 6-5 on the season and the Jets fell to 4-6.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.