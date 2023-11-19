Bills' Dion Dawkins rips Jets following tunnel skirmish: 'Very disrespectful players'

Buffalo Bills and New York Jets players got into a shouting match in the tunnel after their game on Sunday night at Highmark Stadium.

Videos posted to social media showed Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins and Jets defensive tackle Micheal Clemons talking to each other as they headed into their locker rooms. Things took a contentious turn as the players got into each other’s faces. Team personnel had to separate them.

The incident popped off after a skirmish that took place on the field. In the second half, Dawkins knocked Clemons backward and finished him off with a pancake tackle. Clemons took offense to the play, and he got up and knocked over Dawkins.

The offensive lineman then embellished the situation by lying on the ground. He got up and waved back to the sideline. Dawkins was penalized for unnecessary roughness.

Buffalo won the game 32-6, but the war of words continued after the tunnel incident.

"I'm a humble guy," Dawkins said, via Syracuse.com. "I'm not a fan, man. I'm not a fan of the Jets. Very disrespectful players. It's what it is, and when we could run and pass and beat a team like that — cool. Thumbs up."

Clemons left the Jets locker room as he was asked about the situation, according to ESPN.

It was the series finale between the two teams. Buffalo avenged a Week 1 loss to New York. The Bills moved to 6-5 on the season and the Jets fell to 4-6.