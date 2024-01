Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The Buffalo Bills might be affected by snow yet again heading into their next playoff matchup, this time with the visiting Kansas City Chiefs.

A lake-effect snow warning went into effect at 1 p.m. on Tuesday for parts of western New York, as 1–3 feet of snow in the Buffalo area could be falling on top of what already came this past weekend.

The winter storm that rolled through Buffalo forced the game between the Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers to be postponed to Monday afternoon instead of the original Sunday 1 p.m. time.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

After a large group of snow removal crews, which included volunteer fans in the area, cleared the snow off the field at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, the Bills took down the Steelers, 31-17, and moved on to the Divisional Round.

Now, this lake-effect snow warning may not affect the actual game itself on Sunday night, as the warning will expire at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

What exactly does that mean for preparation for the game, though? Head coach Sean McDermott said they will simply roll with however the weather comes.

FROM OUTKICK; DONOVAN MCNABB BELIEVES EAGLES GM HOWIE ROSEMAN SHOULD BE MORE ON HOT SEAT THAN NICK SIRIANNI

"We’re just making sure we’re on top of it the best we can," he told reporters on Tuesday. "We’ve got a plan in place to make sure we’re getting the players in at the right time, as well as the staff, and trying to be on top of that from a scheduling standpoint.

"So we’ll handle it. Confident in that. And the best thing we can do right now is just have great communication around it for right now."

As of Tuesday night, Orchard Park is not supposed to see snow or any precipitation on Sunday night, with a high of 25 F and a low of 9 F.

Of course, it is going to be a frigid game, but both of these teams are used to it at this point in the season.

The Chiefs just defeated the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night in negative temperatures in Kansas City, with the wind chill getting below -27 F. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was locked in throughout the game, one in which passing was expected to be at a minimum.

The Chiefs won, 26-7, behind a performance from Mahomes, who threw for 262 yards on 23-of-41 with one touchdown to rookie receiver Rashee Rice. Running back Isiah Pacheco also busted over the goal line for another career playoff touchdown.

However, Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense were lethal on Monday, with the signal caller throwing for three touchdowns (203 yards) with a rushing touchdown as well.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Allen has never beaten Mahomes in the playoffs, going 0-2 in their matchups which included an AFC Divisional Round matchup that became a classic, ending with an overtime Chiefs victory.