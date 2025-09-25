Expand / Collapse search
Green Bay Packers

Bill Ferrario, former Wisconsin standout lineman who played in NFL for Packers, dead at 47

Ferrario was teammates on Wisconsin with legendary running back Ron Dayne

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Bill Ferrario, a former NFL offensive lineman who was a standout for the Wisconsin Badgers, has died, according to an online obituary. He was 47.

Ferrario died "unexpectedly" on Wednesday, according to The Times-Tribune in Scranton, Pennsylvania, where Ferrario was born. His death occurred two days after his birthday.

Bill Ferrario smiles

Offensive lineman Bill Ferrario, of the Wisconsin Badgers, looks on during a game against the Ohio Bobcats at Camp Randall in Madison, Wisconsin. on Sept. 12, 1998. (Chris Covatta/Allsport)

The Green Bay Packers selected Ferrario in the fourth round of the 2001 draft. He played 16 games for the Packers in 2002, but was waived before the start of the 2003 season.

He attempted to make the Washington Redskins and Carolina Panthers but he never stayed on their rosters for long.

Ferrario was a part of the Badgers offensive line that blocked for legendary running back Ron Dayne. The former Wisconsin star won the 1999 Heisman Trophy as the Badgers appeared in Rose Bowl games in 1998 and 1999.

Bill Ferrario at Panthers training camp

Bill Ferrario #64 of the Carolina Panthers goes through drills during training camp on July 30, 2005, at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Ferrario’s obituary appeared in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Thursday.

"I am heartbroken. I have known Billy since fourth grade, and he had a pure heart of gold and was a trustworthy friend," Ferrario’s longtime friend Jason Waibel told The Times-Tribune. "He would go to all lengths to help you. He always made you feel important, even when everyone just wanted to make him feel important. I couldn’t ask for a better friend.

"He carried the values of his time raised in West Side through his life. He was the epitome of hard work, loyalty, and especially those of us who are West Siders. He made everyone around him a better person. I am going to miss him terribly."

Bill Ferrario blocks for Mike Samuel

Quarterback Mike Samuel of the Wisconsin Badgers (center) hands off the ball to tailback Carl McCullough (left) as Bill Ferrario blocks during the Kickoff Classic game against the Syracuse Orangemen at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Aug. 24, 1997. (Getty Images)

Ferrario’s cause of death was not announced.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

