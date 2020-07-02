Legendary NFL coach Bill Cowher, his wife tested positive for coronavirus antibodies back in April

Bill Cowher, the legendary Pittsburgh Steelers head coach who was set to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year, said Wednesday he and his wife tested positive for coronavirus antibodies back in April.

Cowher told The Athletic that he and his wife, Veronica Stigeler, came down with symptoms in March and weren’t tested for the virus then. But the two did test positive for antibodies a month later.

NFL VETERAN QUARTERBACK WARNS 2020 SEASON 'WILL NOT BE RECOGNIZABLE'

Cowher, 63, said he and his wife both lost their sense of smell when they were returning from a trip to Honolulu. The two flew back to Newark International Airport and went to dinner in New York City before things began to shut down in early March.

Soon after, Cowher said they began to experience loss of smell and taste and shaky joints. Cowher said he was running a slight fever.

“I think I got it in New York and all the traveling, people coming into Newark airport at the same time,” he told The Athletic. “That's when the virus came from Europe and there was no shutdown. We were out in New York that weekend as well in a few restaurants. Who knows? There were people in Honolulu coming from China, and in Newark, they were coming from Europe.”

NFL MAY MAKE FANS SIGN CORONAVIRUS LIABILITY WAIVERS TO ATTEND GAMES

Both have since recovered.

Cowher was among the inductees into the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame but the ceremony was pushed back a year because of the pandemic.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I'm really kind of relieved,” he said. “As much as you want to be reflective and talk about the people who were so instrumental in your life, now is not the time, not just with COVID but with the social justice issues. These are very transparent times, and it's so fluid. The Hall of Fame needs to be reflective. I'm glad it's still going to be Dallas and Pittsburgh playing [next year], which is great. I think right now it's just hard to really think about anything celebratory when the country is in the state it is.”