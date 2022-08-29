Expand / Collapse search
Bill Clinton, Dr. Ruth Westheimer's chat at US Open delights broadcasters: 'Why is his face getting redder?'

The ESPN broadcast of the US Open showed Bill Clinton and sex therapist Dr. Ruth Westheimer having an interesting conversation

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Former President Bill Clinton and Dr. Ruth Westheimer were seated next to each to watch Serena Williams defeat Danka Kovinić in straight sets during the first round of the U.S. Open on Monday night.

The former leader of the U.S. and the famed sex therapist seemed to be having an interesting conversation. The ESPN broadcast booth of Chris Fowler, Chrissie Evert and John McEnroe appeared to be delighted by what the cameras showed.

"Who knows what they’re talking about," McEnroe said.

Former President Bill Clinton, left, and Ruth Westheimer watch play between Serena Williams, of the United States, and Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York.

Former President Bill Clinton, left, and Ruth Westheimer watch play between Serena Williams, of the United States, and Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Evert suggested Westheimer was giving Clinton advice on something as she playfully touched his cheek.

"Why is his face getting redder?" McEnroe quipped.

Clinton and Westheimer weren’t the only ones in attendance for the epic match. New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Mike Tyson, Anna Wintour and Spike Lee were just some of the big names in the crowd at Flushing Meadows.

Former President Bill Clinton, center, and Ruth Westheimer, right, sit together during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York.

Former President Bill Clinton, center, and Ruth Westheimer, right, sit together during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Williams dominated Kovinić, of Montenegro, in straight sets 6-3, 6-3, and showed she was still a force to be reckoned with hitting some shorts with the incredible precision she’s shown her entire career.

The 40-year-old tennis legend had nine cases and at one point won 11 points in a row and four games in a row. 

Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts during the first round of the US Open tennis championships against Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. 

Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts during the first round of the US Open tennis championships against Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York.  (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

While Kovinić battled throughout the match, Williams tapped into her greatness and showed why she’s considered one of the best in the world, sprinting to return drop shots near the net and spiking the ball down on her opponent’s side any chance she got.

