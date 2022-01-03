Expand / Collapse search
Bill Belichick talks mental health amid Antonio Brown controversy: 'That’s important for all of us'

Brown left Bucs in middle of their comeback victory over Jets

By Ryan Gaydos
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick touched on NFL players’ mental health on Monday in his weekly radio spot amid the Antonio Brown controversy.

Belichick, who coached Brown briefly during the 2019 season before off-the-field problems led the team to release him, talked about the importance of mental health on WEEI radio’s "The Greg Hill Show."

Antonio Brown of the New England Patriots celebrates with head coach Bill Belichick after scoring a 20-yard touchdown thrown by Tom Brady against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter in the game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 15, 2019, in Miami, Florida.  (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

"That’s important for all of us. We have a number of people who are involved in one way or another in that area. Certainly our medical staff. But, you know, there’s an awareness from other people in the organization — coaches and other staff members, and so forth. Each one of us is different, each one of us is unique. We try to have a team structure, and we have to work individually with guys as stuff comes up," he said.

Belichick suggested there were some Patriots players dealing with mental health troubles last season in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic but didn’t get into specifics.

ANTONIO BROWN SARCASTICALLY 'REVEALS' WHY HE LEFT BUCS MIDGAME

After the game, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, sought out Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown. The New England Patriots hosted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a regular season Sunday Night Football game at Gillette Stadium. (Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

"You know, players last year, you know, the situation where … I mean, look, there’s multiple situations. But, where things come up, where we can be helpful, we try to do that. I didn’t really see what happened yesterday, so this isn’t about that, it’s just in general, that’s how we try to handle the mental health side of it," he said. 

"Very important, and it’s something everybody’s very aware of. We talk about it on a pretty regular basis. Football players are tough, they like to block out, and try to block out distractions and things that could affect them on the football field. But, at the same time, you’ve gotta live your life and deal with other things. And, so, it’s trying to find that balance."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown gestures to the crowd as he leaves the field while his team's offense is on the field against the New York Jets during the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Brown left the game and did not return. (Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media via AP)

Brown took off his gear and pads in the middle of the third quarter against the New York Jets on Sunday. He then ran across the end zone and waved goodbye to fans.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians said Brown was "no longer a Buc."

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business.