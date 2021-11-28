Bill Belichick takes issue with Hall of Fame selection process: 'It’s not based on anything'

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick made some interesting comments about the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection process when he was asked about the candidacies of Richard Seymour and Vince Wilfork.

Seymour was a finalist for the 2021 ballot and Wilfork is on the ballot for the first time. Seymour was a three-time All-Pro and Super Bowl champion with the Patriots. He retired after the 2012 season.

Wilfork was on the ballot for the first time this year. He was a one-time All-Pro and a two-time Super Bowl champion. He retired after the 2016 season.

Belichick stumped for both players during his press availability on Friday but called out the selection process.

"As I’ve said before, Hall of Fame is out of my control, and since there’s no criteria for the Hall of Fame, it’s really hard to even have a conversation about it because it’s not based on anything," Belichick said. "It’s your opinion of a great player, my opinion of a great player, somebody else’s opinion of a great player. I don’t know what that means. Is it how many years they played? Is it All-Pros they had? Is it how many championships they won? Is it individual stats? You can make it whatever you want to make it.

"If there’s no criteria, you can make a case for everybody. Ultimately, the voters have to decide what they’re going to weigh."

He called Rodney Harrison one of the best safeties he’s ever coached and is "absolutely" in his personal hall of fame.

The list of 125 potential nominees was reduced to 26 last week and it will be whittled down to 15 finalists in January. Seymour was a semifinalist, Wilfork was not.