Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New England Patriots
Published

Bill Belichick takes issue with Hall of Fame selection process: 'It’s not based on anything'

Bill Belichick was stumping for Richard Seymour and Vince Wilfork

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick made some interesting comments about the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection process when he was asked about the candidacies of Richard Seymour and Vince Wilfork.

Seymour was a finalist for the 2021 ballot and Wilfork is on the ballot for the first time. Seymour was a three-time All-Pro and Super Bowl champion with the Patriots. He retired after the 2012 season. 

Wilfork was on the ballot for the first time this year. He was a one-time All-Pro and a two-time Super Bowl champion. He retired after the 2016 season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Richard Seymour of the New England Patriots presses Kellen Clemens of the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 16, 2007, in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Richard Seymour of the New England Patriots presses Kellen Clemens of the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 16, 2007, in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Belichick stumped for both players during his press availability on Friday but called out the selection process.

Patriots Defensive tackle Vince Wilfork warms up at Lambeau Field for a game against the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 30, 2014, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Patriots Defensive tackle Vince Wilfork warms up at Lambeau Field for a game against the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 30, 2014, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

"As I’ve said before, Hall of Fame is out of my control, and since there’s no criteria for the Hall of Fame, it’s really hard to even have a conversation about it because it’s not based on anything," Belichick said. "It’s your opinion of a great player, my opinion of a great player, somebody else’s opinion of a great player. I don’t know what that means. Is it how many years they played? Is it All-Pros they had? Is it how many championships they won? Is it individual stats? You can make it whatever you want to make it. 

GIANTS' JOE JUDGE WANTED JASON GARRETT GONE LAST SEASON, MORE CHANGES TO COME: REPORTS

"If there’s no criteria, you can make a case for everybody. Ultimately, the voters have to decide what they’re going to weigh."

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

He called Rodney Harrison one of the best safeties he’s ever coached and is "absolutely" in his personal hall of fame.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The list of 125 potential nominees was reduced to 26 last week and it will be whittled down to 15 finalists in January. Seymour was a semifinalist, Wilfork was not.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com