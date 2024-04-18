Expand / Collapse search
New York Giants

Bill Belichick has Giants reunion in mind along with other NFC East teams for next gig

Belichick was a longtime assistant for the Giants

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 18

Bill Belichick was an assistant coach for the New York Giants from 1979 to 1990 under Ray Perkins and Bill Parcells before he took over as the Cleveland Browns head coach in 1991.

A potential reunion between Belichick and the Giants was rumored to be possible after the 2024 season, according to a report from ESPN. The report initially described how New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft allegedly warned the Atlanta Falcons about hiring Belichick – a notion the Patriots denied.

Bill Belichick and David Whitmore

New York Giants defensive coordinator Bill Belichick celebrates victory with David Whitmore, #43, against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park. San Francisco. (John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Belichick is reportedly "biding his time" before making a run at the coaching carousel at the end of the 2024 season. The Giants were one of the teams mentioned in the report, as were the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys.

However, one Belichick friend sent out a flare.

Bill Belichick doused with water

New York Giants Harry Carson, #53, Lawrence Taylor, #56, and defensive coach Bill Belichick victorious with water bucket during a game against the San Francisco 49ers. (Jerry Wachter/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

"I don't think Bill Belichick will ever be a head coach again in the National Football League," the friend told ESPN. "Unless it's [for] Jerry Jones."

Belichick has only been the head coach for the Browns and the Patriots. He had an infamous one-day stint with the New York Jets before he abruptly took the Patriots job.

He has six Super Bowl titles as a head coach – all with the Patriots and with Tom Brady.

Bill Belichick points to the chalkboard

Defensive Coordinator Bill Belichick of the New York Giants in this portrait circa 1985. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

His 302 wins as a head coach are good for third on the all-time list. Don Shula is in the lead with 328 wins and George Halas left with 318 wins.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.