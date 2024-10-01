Bill Belichick critical of Patriots' 'plan' after latest loss to 49ers

The New England Patriots looked very shaky against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday and lost the game, 30-13.

Jacoby Brissett was the only quarterback throwing passes for the Patriots while Drake Maye, the No. 3 overall pick of the draft, watched from the sideline. Brissett was 19-for-32 with 168 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception. He was sacked six times.

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo said Brissett would be the starting quarterback moving forward while they continue slowly bringing along the rookie quarterback.

Bill Belichick, the former Patriots head coach, was asked about his thoughts on Mayo’s plan during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."

"I'll be honest with you, I have no idea what the plan is so I don't know, I can't comment on that," the legendary head coach said. "If Mayo says he's got a plan, then I guess he's got one. And we'll have to wait to see what it is. I don't know."

Belichick said the team is having trouble on offense getting the ball down the field.

The Patriots are 31st in points scored and 32nd in yards gained despite having a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals to start the season. New England is 1-3.

New England will have a good chance to get a victory in Week 5 with a game against the Miami Dolphins.