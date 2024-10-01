Expand / Collapse search
New England Patriots

Bill Belichick critical of Patriots' 'plan' after latest loss to 49ers

Patriots have one of the worst offenses in the NFL

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
The New England Patriots looked very shaky against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday and lost the game, 30-13.

Jacoby Brissett was the only quarterback throwing passes for the Patriots while Drake Maye, the No. 3 overall pick of the draft, watched from the sideline. Brissett was 19-for-32 with 168 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception. He was sacked six times.

Jacoby Brissett tackled by Kevin Givens

New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett, #7, is pressured by San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Kevin Givens, #90, during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo said Brissett would be the starting quarterback moving forward while they continue slowly bringing along the rookie quarterback.

Bill Belichick, the former Patriots head coach, was asked about his thoughts on Mayo’s plan during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."

"I'll be honest with you, I have no idea what the plan is so I don't know, I can't comment on that," the legendary head coach said. "If Mayo says he's got a plan, then I guess he's got one. And we'll have to wait to see what it is. I don't know."

Jacoby Brissett sacked

New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett, #7, is sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, #97, and safety Malik Mustapha, #6, before Bosa recovered Brissett's fumble on the play during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Belichick said the team is having trouble on offense getting the ball down the field.

The Patriots are 31st in points scored and 32nd in yards gained despite having a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals to start the season. New England is 1-3.

Bill Belichick talks to reporters

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addressed the media at Gillette Stadium about his departure. (John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

New England will have a good chance to get a victory in Week 5 with a game against the Miami Dolphins

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.